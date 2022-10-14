James Edward Trainer IV, 38, passed away on October 6, 2022.  A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cove Spring Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

James Edward Trainer IV was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 20, 1984. He will be remembered for his love of movies and playing pool. Most of all he loved his family.

