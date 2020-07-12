LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James Ellis Ferguson, 77, husband of Cordelia Hawkins Ferguson, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Tuesday. Ferguson died Saturday.
