LAWRENCEBURG — Private family services for James Franklin “Frankie” Stevens, 66, will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Stevens died Sunday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

To plant a tree in memory of James Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

