Private services for James G. Conder, 69, husband of Kay Conder, will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Conder died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Conder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

