James "Jim" B. Ginn, 86, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Jim was the husband of Evelyn R. Ginn and the father of Greg Ginn (Maureen), Chuck Ginn and Suzanne Kuziak (Michael).

To plant a tree in memory of James Ginn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription