James Michael Gorman, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 15th, 2020.
Mr. Gorman was born March 24th of 1954, in Frankfort, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Charles and Mary Gorman.
He was a 1972 graduate of Frankfort High School and retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Transportation after 30 years of dedicated service. Mr. Gorman enjoyed spending time with his son, family and friends.
Mr. Gorman is survived by his son, James Johnathan Gorman, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; two brothers, Tom Gorman and wife Cindy, of Clayton, Georgia; and John Pat Gorman and wife Sally, of Louisville, Kentucky. James is also survived by his close friend Anita Monaghan, of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Due to current restrictions, private graveside services will be held. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepard Catholic Church of Frankfort, Kentucky. Friends are invited to leave condolences at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
