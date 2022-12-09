Services for James Green Glasgow II U.S.G. Ret., 88, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. He passed away Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Ret. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

