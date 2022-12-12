James Green Glasgow, II, CAPT USCG (Ret) passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 88 years old.

James Green Glasgow, II USCG (Ret)

Jim was born in Mayfield, Kentucky, in 1934, to the late Maybelle and James P. Glasgow. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ellen Glasgow; sons, James G. Glasgow III (Martina) and Boyd B. Glasgow (Grace); grandsons, Dylan Glasgow and Virgil (Ty) Barnard IV; and great-grandchildren, Emily Rock (Kelcey) and Athan Barnard; and great-great grandchild, Ridge Rock.

