James Green Glasgow, II USCG (Ret)

James Green Glasgow, II, CAPT USCG (Ret) passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 88 years old.
Jim was born in Mayfield, Kentucky, in 1934, to the late Maybelle and James P. Glasgow. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ellen Glasgow; sons, James G. Glasgow III (Martina) and Boyd B. Glasgow (Grace); grandsons, Dylan Glasgow and Virgil (Ty) Barnard IV; and great-grandchildren, Emily Rock (Kelcey) and Athan Barnard; and great-great grandchild, Ridge Rock.
He graduated from Murray State with a degree in math and chemistry. Jim married Laura Ellen Brown and instead of settling in Western Kentucky, the intrepid couple took off for New York City in a 1939 Singer convertible on the promise of a job at Rhodes Yachts, a marine architecture firm.
Upon arriving, they discovered the job offer was “only an interview” but fate often smiles on the improvidence of youth and Jim was hired as a draftsman. With the draft breathing down his neck, Jim took his boss’s advice and applied to the US. Coast Guard Office Candidate School and was accepted on a lark.
Jim never dreamed he would actually pass the physical, and he applied to flight school. He was surprised to discover that he was the only one in his group of candidates to pass and entered the Navy flight training shortly after in Pensacola, Florida.
After Pensacola, he began flying the Grumann Albatross Sea plane, Sikorsky, H-52 helicopter, and the C130 as a search and rescue pilot. Tours in Annette Island, Alabama; St. Petersburg, Florida; Elizabeth City, North Carolin; and Barbers Point were all highlights of his flying career.
There were too many memorable events to list, but one noteworthy flight was the recovery of Gemini 3. LCDR Fred Schubert and LT James Glasgow were the first on scene at Splashdown, only to be told not to pick up the astronauts unless the capsule began to sink, as the recovery had been filmed the day before (for live TV) using a Navy Helicopter.
After 17 years of search and rescue, CAPT. Glasgow finished his career in a variety of staff jobs culminating in the National Directorship of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
After retirement, Jim and Ellen moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where he supported his wife’s career as an artist as ardently and proudly as she supported his military career. He was enormously proud of her success.
The couple lived on an old wooden cruiser on the Kentucky River. At the same time, they started the Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art on Lewis Street.
Jim got tremendous joy out of his younger grandson, Dylan and the two were thick as thieves in his later years.
Dylan snuck M&Ms candy to his grandfather up to the end. Every time his favorite chair is moved, another M&M falls out.
Like his contemporaries in the Coast Guard, Jim was a quiet hero. Day in and day out, in the foulest weather, they went out and rescued the unfortunate without regard to personal safety and considered that to be a routine expectation. He was a courageous man, a husband and father of great heart and will be dearly missed.
Private graveside services will be held at the Glasgow Family Farm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of II James Green Glasgow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
