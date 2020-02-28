James Edward Harp, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Thomson Hood Veterans Center, in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Frankfort on April 18, 1926, to the late Arnett Lindsey Harp and Ella Pearl Monroe Harp.

Mr. Harp was a proud WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at 21 Brands Distillery, as a police sergeant for the Frankfort Police Department and retired from the Kentucky state government Labor Cabinet.

As a longtime farmer, he mostly enjoyed time spent outdoors, tending to his farm and garden.

He is survived by his children, James Steven Harp (Pam), Rhonda Lisa Harp and Edward Christopher Harp; grandchildren, Elizabeth Chism (Kyle) and Mary Harp; and great-grandson, Noah Chism. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Felicia Warren Harp; and siblings, Lindsey Harp, Rosa Harp Lee, Thelma Cornn, Corrine Pulliam, Ethel Rhodes, Tom Harp and Haskell Harp.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Thomson Hood Veterans Center for the compassion and great care shown to Mr. Harp.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a veteran’s organization of one’s choice or Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Harp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription