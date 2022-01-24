No services for James Harris, 66, brother of Phyllis (Pat) Springston, are planned at this time. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Harris died Wednesday, Jan. 19.

To plant a tree in memory of James Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

