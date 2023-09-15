LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James Haynes, 29, will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Haynes died Wednesday, Sept. 13.

