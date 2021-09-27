James Herbert Crowe left his earthly home on September 26, 2021. He was a beloved Dad and Poppa/Papaw and the baby of 13 children.

James Herbert Crowe.jpg

James Herbert Crowe

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Christopher (Kit) and Clara (Morgan) Crowe; wife, Annie Mae (Hensley); son, James Christopher Crowe; brothers, Earl, Jack, Charlie, Robert, Cecil, Jr., Ken; sisters, Mattie Edwards, Myrtle Sexton, Evelyn Beemer; and son-in-law, Bryan Brothers.

He is survived by his children, Selina Lane (Terry), Katrina Brothers, Keith Crowe; grandchildren, Bretta Cogle (Eric), Tyler Brothers, Joseph Brothers; sister, Edna Walters; brother, Carl Crowe; sister-in-law, Linda Crowe; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

A special thank you to neighbors, Jerry and Karen Crowe, Tommy and Suzanne Woodside.

To plant a tree in memory of James Crowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription