James Hester Brewer, beloved husband, father, Papaw and friend, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born December 22, 1929, to Robert Beckham Brewer and Ivory Hutcherson Brewer, James was well known for his dedication to his family, church and friends.
He owned and operated Brewer’s Body Shop, along with his brother, Bailey, for many of the years, from 1964-1985, earning a reputation as an honest and fair businessman due to the Christian principles that guided his entire life.
James leaves behind his cherished wife of 74 years, Betty Jean Perkins Brewer; and three children, Timmy Brewer, Deedee Brewer Cohorn (Ronnie, Jr.), and John Brewer (Kathy). He also leaves behind three grandchildren that he loved dearly, Tara Brewer, Paul Brewer and Matthew Cohorn; and one great-granddaughter, Josie Baetens. In addition, James leaves behind a brother, Danny (Janice) Brewer; and a sister, Anna Adcock; as well as several sister-in laws, brother-in laws, nieces, and nephews that he loved.
James and Betty were devoted to each other and to their family, and he leaves behind a legacy of love that will never be forgotten.
James was a faithful church member and served as deacon, trustee and held other offices within the Baptist church, and was a long-standing member of Bethel Baptist Church in Frankfort. He loved his church family, and before his health started failing, he enjoyed eating pizza on Sunday nights after the service with other members.
James was a Christian and we all know he is in heaven and take comfort in the thought that he is telling stories to his parents and siblings that went before him, and maybe pulling a prank here and there. He and Betty were regular attendees of both the McDonalds and Hardees breakfast clubs in Frankfort where they enjoyed the time with friends almost every morning for many years.
Upon his retirement in 1985, James got his car dealers license and started buying and selling cars part time. However, he spent every possible minute with his small grandchildren as he and Betty picked them up from school and spent every afternoon with them.
James would even take the grandchildren to car auctions with him. James loved to go camping and taking trips with his children and grandchildren, nothing was too much trouble if it made his family happy.
James was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brothers, Turner Brewer, A.C. Brewer, and Bailey Brewer; and his sisters, Clara Moore, Pearl Grimes, and Violet Trussell.
Special thanks to Cindy Manning who has cared for James and Betty for the past two years, allowing them to remain in their home and together. Thanks also to the staff at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Bluegrass Care Navigators for their tremendous care of James during his recent illness.
Services will be conducted by Brother Mike Young on Wednesday, December 8, at 11 a.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort. Visitation will be held at Clark Legacy Center on Tuesday, December 7, from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 8, for one hour prior to the services.
Pallbearers will be Paul Brewer, Matthew Cohorn, Mike Adcock, Ronnie Cohorn, Jr., Davey Brewer, and Danny Carter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
