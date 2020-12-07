SIMPSONVILLE — There will be no services for James Hubert Brewer, 86. He chose cremation and burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  Brewer died Friday in Louisville.

 

