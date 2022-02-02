Services for James Bryan “Jamie” Bailey, 62, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Harrod Brothers. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Bailey died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription