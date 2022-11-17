Graveside services for James “Jamie” Richard Walker, 57, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Walker died Wednesday, Nov. 16.

To plant a tree in memory of James Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

