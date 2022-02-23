James “Jim” Bryant, 95, husband of Ruth Evans Bryant, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born in Garrad County, Kentucky, on November 23, 1926, to the late Jimmie G. and Hallie Clark Bryant.

Bryant.jpg

James “Jim” Bryant

He retired from Bellsouth and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in WWII. James was an avid woodworker and member of Buck Run Baptist Church.  

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Anne B. Arvin, Versailles; his son, James H. Bryant Jr., Louisville; and his grandchildren, April Ann Arvin, Ashley Kay Arvin and Jacob Tyler Arvin.  

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Georgia Rich; and his brother, Paul Edward Bryant.  

Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Feb 28
Graveside Service
Monday, February 28, 2022
12:30PM-1:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
