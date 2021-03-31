James “Jim” Aubrey Dailey, 65, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Services will be held 11 a.m. at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Monday, April 5, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday. 

Jim Dailey photo.jpg

James ‘Jim’ Dailey

He was born January 9, 1956, to the late Aubrey Lyndel Dailey and Mary Kathleen Poindexter Dailey. Jim was a retired state employee, part time farmer, and an avid golfer. 

He attended Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. 

He is survived by his wife, La Noma Banks Dailey; daughter, Megan Holmes (Richie); stepson, Jason Nesselrode (Shanna); step-grandson, Kolby Nesselrode; brother, Richard Dailey (Sharon), Julia Bice (John Michael); brothers-in-law, Michael Hughes and Kenneth Hughes; and several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lynn Dailey. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription