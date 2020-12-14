James Sterling Dickerson Jr., age 74, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2020. Private services will be held. 

Dickerson, Jim.jpg

James "Jim" Dickerson

Jim was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Aug. 12, 1946, to the late James and Viola Dickerson. He was a graduate of University of Kentucky School of Architecture, retired from the Kentucky Department of Parks as Assistant Director and Project Architect. Jim was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Okinawa during the Vietnam War.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Blackburn; son, Carter Stinnett; sisters, Nevada E. Cox and Gayle Dean; lifelong friend, Jude Clark; and by his adoring nephews and nieces. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Phaup.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to ACCESS Men’s Shelter, 311 W. Second St., Frankfort, KY 40601

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

