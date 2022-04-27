Private services for James “Jim” Monroe, 78, husband of Sue Monroe, will be Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Monroe died Tuesday. 

To plant a tree in memory of James Monroe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

