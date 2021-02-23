James “Jim” Sargent, 80, widower of Glenda Jean Sargent, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born in Wolfe County on July 1, 1940, to the late Mort Sargent and Mary Porter Tary. 

Sargent Pic.jpg

James “Jim” Sargent

He worked for Silver Lake Farm. He was a devoted father and husband; he was a jokester, always picking on everyone and always had something to say. Jim enjoyed fishing and wrestling. 

Going to the store was always an extended trip because he knew everyone, was very loyal, and well respected. Jim was an avid farmer, gardener, had a green thumb, and was well known at Kentucky State for his gardening.  

He is survived by his daughters, Christina (Jeff) Wilson, Mt. Sterling, and Debbie (Shane) Weber, Frankfort; his sons, James Morton (Kim) Sargent, Lawrenceburg, Donald Wayne (Frances) Sargent, Harrodsburg, and Darrell (Tina) Sargent, Irvine; his sister, Shirley Crase, Frankfort; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his special niece, Alberta Cohorn.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his twin babies and his siblings.  

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Eddie Russell and Daryl Catlett. Private entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Donnie Sargent, Darrell Sargent, James M. Sargent, Shane Weber, and Jeff Wilson. Honorary casketbearers will be Jim’s grandchildren and their spouses. 

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Navigators and American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Feb 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
1:30PM-2:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 24
Visitation
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
