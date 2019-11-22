Services for James “Jimmy” Shearer, 53, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Shearer died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Shearer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

