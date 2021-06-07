James Kenneth Coyle, 73, husband of Doris Coyle, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born in Boyle County, KY, on September 7, 1947, to the late Walter and Louise Coyle. He was a farm mechanic and Jack of all trades.

James Kenneth Coyle

In addition to his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his sister-in-laws, Gerladine Gertley, Frankfort, and Phyllis Collins, Richmond; and his devoted caretaker, Debra (Jeremiah) Long, Frankfort.

There are no services planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is handling arrangements, www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

