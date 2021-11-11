Funeral services for James Leon Flood, 74, Frankfort, will be held 3 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. He died Monday at Georgetown Community Hospital. 

James L. Flood.jpg

James L. Flood

A native of Frankfort, he was a retired draftsman from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Division of Bridges, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Quire Flood, Frankfort; daughters, Rebecca Flood and Melissa (Michael) Moore, Versailles; son, Michael Flood; sisters, Ruth (Jim) Luttrell, Versailles, Kaye Copeland, Lawrenceburg; brother, Kenneth Larry (Bev) Flood, Trimble County; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

His son, James Leon Flood, II, preceded him in death.

Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com  to send the family messages of condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of James Flood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription