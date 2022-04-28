Memorial services for James L. Richardson, 81, Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Wednesday at his home. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. until service time. VFW Post 4075 will conduct military honors. 

Richardson obit.jpg

James L. Richardson

A native of Frankfort, he was a retired Master Sergeant for the United States Air Force serving in Vietnam and a former commander of VFW Post 4075 where he served in the Honor Guard for several years. Jim was superintendent for the Frankfort Cemetery for over 20 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church on St. Clair St. where he served as a deacon and spent many years with the Frankfort Elks and Rotary Clubs. 

Jim was the son of John Gum and Fannie Hulette Richardson. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Thomas. 

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Luscher Richardson; sons, Albert Allen Richardson, Los Angeles, California, and Steven T. (Keson) Richardson, Frankfort; niece, Mary Lee Hellman, Bertram, Texas; and nephew, John D. Richardson, Austin, Texas. 

The family would like to thank Central Baptist Hospital, Markey Cancer Center and the TJ Martell Foundation. 

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Saint Clair St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolences. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription