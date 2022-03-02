LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for James Lee Cunningham, 59, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cunningham died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

