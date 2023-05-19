James Lewis Blakeman, age 86, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A native of Frankfort, he was born on December 25, 1936, to the late Ed and Cornelia Rice Blakeman.

Lewis Blakeman 001.jpg

James Lewis Blakeman
Service information

May 24
Visitation
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Capital City Christian Church
15 Locust Dr
Frankfort, KY 40601
May 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
1:00PM
Capital City Christian Church
15 Locust Dr
Frankfort, KY 40601
