James Murphy Everett, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after suffering a stroke a few days prior. James was a long-time resident of Frankfort, Kentucky, and had only moved to Lexington a few years ago to be cared for by his daughter and family. 

Everett,James.jpeg

James M. Everett

He was currently residing at Morning Pointe East in Lexington at the time of his passing. He was a devoted Christian, beloved family member, good friend and active community leader his entire life.

