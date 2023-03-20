James M. Everett

James Murphy Everett, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after suffering a stroke a few days prior. James was a long-time resident of Frankfort, Kentucky, and had only moved to Lexington a few years ago to be cared for by his daughter and family.
He was currently residing at Morning Pointe East in Lexington at the time of his passing. He was a devoted Christian, beloved family member, good friend and active community leader his entire life.
James was born in Hickman, Kentucky, at home to the late Raymond and Estelle Everett on March 29, 1945. He grew up on the family farm in Fulton County with his parents and two sisters, Jean and Shirley. The family farm is where he first discovered his interest in agriculture and horticulture, which inspired his involvement with 4-H and FFA during his early years, as well as his college major at Murray State University and his early career choices.
James grew up as a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Hickman where he was saved, baptized and first met his former wife, Louetta. Since music was a passion in his life, he served as part-time music director at several churches throughout the years including First Baptist in Clinton, First Baptist in Hickman, West Baptist in Hickman, and lastly East Frankfort Baptist Church.
When he wasn’t serving as a music minister, he was a deacon, a choir member and lastly the chair of the Benevolence Committee at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Serving God and people was the consistent theme in everything he did throughout his life.
Some of his career achievements included serving as principal of the first Area Vocational Center in Hickman, being elected Fulton County Judge Executive for 10 years, serving as Kentucky’s State Director of Disaster and Emergency Services under the Brereton Jones administration, opening the first state office for the Kentucky Area Development Districts and serving as headmaster at the Christian Academy of Lawrenceburg. He was a genuine public servant and truly loved his hometown of Hickman, Frankfort, and the entire state.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Estelle Everett of Hickman, Kentucky; his grandparents, Will and Fannie Everett and James and Mildred Rogers, all of Fulton County, Kentucky; and his former wife, Louetta Wheeler Everett, of Hickman, Kentucky.
James is survived by his only daughter, Cindy Bragg (Wayne); two granddaughters, Emily Bragg (fiancé Andrew Hinton) and Rachel Bragg; and his two sisters, Margaret Jean Camatti Irwin (Darrell) and Shirley Kay White (Ray Noble). He is also survived by five beloved nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; his bestfriend, Johnnie Vaughn; and his foreign exchange student, Donghyun Steven Kang of Seoul, South Korea.
A service in celebration of James' life will be held at the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Christian Academy of Lawrenceburg in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, or the benevolence fund at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
