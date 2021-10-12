James Marlow Montgomery, 49, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

A native of Frankfort, he was born on January 8, 1972, to the late James and Lorraine Hensley Montgomery. James enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing.

He is survived by his uncles, Willie (Kathy) Hensley, Frankfort, Howard Hensley, Frankfort, and Lewis Hensley, Frankfort; and his aunt, Bonnie Fox, VA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Joe Hensley and Jeff Hensley.

No services are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

