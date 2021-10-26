Services for James Marvin Conway, 62, will be planned for the spring. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Conway died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Conway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

