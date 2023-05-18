February 9, 1977-May 14, 2023

James (Stinky) peacefully passed away after years of many health issues. If you knew him, he was always the life of the party. He was not one to hold back on saying what he was thinking. He loved cooking, building things, making people laugh, and had an obsession with motorcycles and old cars. But most of all, he loved his kiddos and grandkids.

Keith, James picture.jpg

James Michael Douglas Keith

