LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James Michael Robinson, 59, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Robinson died Saturday, Jan. 21, at the ER at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of James Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

