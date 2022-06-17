Services for Mickey Standifer, 59, of Frankfort, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Second St., Frankfort. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Mickey died May 11, 2022.

Mickey was born February 24, 1963, in Loudon, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army and was an Army Ranger. He was also a member of the Kentucky National Guard where he served in the 475th MASH unit in Desert Storm.

Mickey was a surgical assistant serving at numerous area hospitals throughout his career including Baptist East, Louisville; Jewish Hospital, Shelbyville; Kings Daughters Hospital, Frankfort; and Central Baptist, UK Medical Center and the VA Medical Center, all in Lexington.

He is survived by Kristy Taylor Standifer; his daughter, Kerby Conner (Chase); his sister, Jay Ann Powers; his nephews, Clay and Dylan Powers; and his niece, Gracy Jayne Powers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Julian Standifer Thomas.

