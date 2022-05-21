James David Monroe, 56, husband of Bonnie L. Monroe, passed away at his home on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Born in Frankfort on October 31, 1965, James was the son of the late William E. and Marilyn E. Redmon Monroe. He attended Franklin County High School, and was employed by Bryant Heating & Cooling as an HVAC technician and team leader. His greatest love was spending time with his daughter and grandchildren, and he also enjoyed arrowhead hunting and metal detecting.

Along with his wife Bonnie, James is also survived by a daughter, Erica Michelle Watson; three step-sons, David Steward, Jeramy Watson and Nathan Watson; three sisters, Tammy Cook (Dan), Pattie McDowell (Rod), and Lisa Perez (Mario); five brothers, William Monroe (Marie), Herbert Monroe, Johnny Monroe (Rhonda), and Danny Monroe (Dianne), and Larry Monroe (Shannon); 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Monroe and Charles Monroe. 

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home, followed by burial in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon. 

Pallbearers will be James' brothers, along with Jeramy Colemire, Mario Perez, and Brandon Watson.

Honorary bearers will be Isaiah Steward, Elijah Meador, David Steward, Rod McDowell, and Kennedy Steward. 

