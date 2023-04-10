James Edward Nalley, age 83, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 3, 2023.

He was born on January 10, 1940, in Bardstown, Kentucky. James attended St. Joseph Preparatory and graduated from Bardstown High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Navy the same year, and while stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, he met Nita, whom he married and was with for 62 years.

Service information

Apr 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, April 14, 2023
12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 14
Visitation
Friday, April 14, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 14
Communal Service
Friday, April 14, 2023
1:30PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
