James Edward Nalley, age 83, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 3, 2023.
He was born on January 10, 1940, in Bardstown, Kentucky. James attended St. Joseph Preparatory and graduated from Bardstown High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Navy the same year, and while stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, he met Nita, whom he married and was with for 62 years.
After proudly serving his country until 1959, James began his career in Columbus, Georgia, with Bell South and retired after 30 years service as a construction manager. He then spent 10 more years with the company as a contract engineer. During his tenure, he won numerous awards and managed several large projects, including being instrumental in the construction and installation of the telephone systems for the Toyota plant in Georgetown.
He also served as president of the Capital Council Telephone Pioneers of America. In 1984, he was selected to be a member of the AT&T cross country torch relay team for the Summer Olympics.
James was a member of the Lions Club and a longtime volunteer for St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Frankfort soup kitchen. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church since 1973 and was involved in several ministries, including Eucharistic Minister, Bereavement Team and Youth CCD teacher.
He and Nita were passionate in their involvement with Marriage Encounter for many years, leading retreats and mentoring other married couples. He was an avid golfer for 40 years and enjoyed sharing his love of golf with his son and sons-in-law.
He was also a long distance runner who was often seen jogging through the streets of Frankfort and beyond, wearing his infamous red gym shorts. He was a car enthusiast and a self-taught, skilled mechanic who was always meticulously maintaining one of his vehicles or repairing one of his children’s cars that had not been properly maintained, much to his annoyance. He was a huge fan of the UK Wildcats, and he and Nita were famous for their Derby parties in the 1980s.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Michael Nalley and Geraldine Nalley Hatfield (Downs); wife, Nita Jordan Nalley; daughter, Angela Todd (Jack); and sister, Vicki Greer (Tom).
He is survived by daughters, Lisa Ramsey (John), Bluffton, South Carolina, Kim Rice (Glenn), Lees Summit, Missouri; son, Michael Nalley (Meredith), Frankfort, Kentucky; sisters, Alice Hahn, Mary Collins (Wayne) and Tana Allgeier (Barry); brothers, Joe Bob Nalley (Paula), Greg Hatfield (Ellen), Dwayne Hatfield (Renee), Ronnie Hatfield (Lori) and Kevin Hatfield (Glenda); nine grandchildren, Stephanie Hunnicutt (Chris), Christopher Todd, Elizabeth Vickery (Jared), Jeremy Todd, Mary Catherine Edwards (Michael), Taylor Burton (Tanner), Justin Hamlett (Amanda), Kathleen Grace Ramsey, John Michael Ramsey; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of James’s life will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, April 14, 2023. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon with services at noon. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Father John Lijana will officiate.
The family requests that donations in James’s honor be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, or St. Vincent De Paul Society, 315 Wallace Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
