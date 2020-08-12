James Ogden photo.jpg

James Ogden

James Douglas Ogden, age 48, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. A drive-by memorial will be held at FASTRAX, 20 Reilly Road, Frankfort, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 6 p.m. 

James was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 20, 1972. He was the Owner and Operator of FASTRAX. He enjoyed drag racing, boating and loved mustangs. Above all, he loved his family and his dogs. 

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Carlen Knapke Ogden; children, Tyler Ogden and Shelby Ogden; mother, Sandra Lillian Foster Nall; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Bill and Patty Knapke; sister-in-law, Cindy West (Steve); niece, Mahayla West; nephews, Caleb West and Eli West.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ralph Nall. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Transplant Foundation, 600 17th St., Suite 2515S, Denver, CO 80202. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription