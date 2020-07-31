James Paul Cook, age 90, husband of Dorothy M. Cook, passed away on July 30, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky.
He was born on July 15, 1930, to the late Anna Mae Cook Ellis and Abel Cook. He was born and raised in Frankfort, Kentucky. Paul was a graduate of Bridgeport High School where he loved to play basketball.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Schenley Distillery and was a long time employee of IBM in Lexington where he worked for over 20 years.
Paul loved walking, gospel music and watching UK basketball. He had a special place in his heart for all animals. He rescued and cared for countless stray animals in his life.
He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith, and was a caring husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.
Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy M. Cook; his daughter, Paula Cook Smith (David A.) of Versailles, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Ashley K. Smith of Nashville, Tennessee, William D. Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Anna E. Smith of Versailles, Kentucky; as well as his nephews, Tom Cook, Charles Cook and Matthew Cook.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae Cook Ellis and Abel Cook; his brothers, Ralph Cook and Raymond Lee Cook; and several aunts and uncles.
A private service was held at the request of the family.
