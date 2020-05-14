LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for James Pete “J.P.” Disponett, 96, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Disponett died Wednesday at the V.A. Medical Center-Cooper Dr., Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of James Disponett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

