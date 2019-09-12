James “Poe” Anthony Shifflett, age 46, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Morton McIntire and Bro. Pete Croucher officiating. Burial will follow at Switzer Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Monday.
Born Nov. 3, 1972, in Frankfort, Poe spent 25 years working with a passion for repairing appliances. He loved his family, and was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Lynn Bailey Shifflett; parents, James Bradley (Cathy) Shifflett and Sandra Faye Tracy; children, Lauren Shifflett, Lindsey Shifflett, Dillon Shifflett; stepchildren, Cody Burton, Justin Hobbs and Robert Hobbs; and by two step-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eddie Hortenbury, Rob Tracy, Taylor Thompson, Buddy Johnson, Justin Tracy, Mark Lewis and Dillon Shifflett. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Roberts and D.J. Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.