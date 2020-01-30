Priest, James.jpg
Buy Now

James Priest

 Karen Phillips

James A. Priest, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Born in LaGrange on Sept. 25, 1946, James was the son of the late Dorothy Simpson and James Priest.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Sams (Timothy) and Deborah McKee; two sisters, Vakle Burgin and Terrie Priest; two brothers, Russell Priest and Gilbert Priest; and six grandchildren, Lauren Harrod, Logan McKee, Savannah McKee, Chris Sams, Jessica Sams and Maggie Armendariz.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Hall and Sherrie Priest.

James was an Army veteran who spent over 40 years in the automotive industry, owning both Jim's Salvage and Auto Parts and Jim's Auto Sales. He loved racecars, fishing, boating and horseback riding.

He was entertained by Western movies and bird watching, and also enjoyed spending time with his dog Lady.

A service in celebration of James' life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Saturday with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in Salem, Indiana, at 11 a.m. Monday.

James' grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his siblings and Bud Hopper.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

 

To send flowers to the family of James Priest, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM-2:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Feb 3
Interment Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:00AM
Bunker Hill Cemetery
11499 IN-160
Salem, IN 47167
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Interment Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription