James A. Priest, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Born in LaGrange on Sept. 25, 1946, James was the son of the late Dorothy Simpson and James Priest.
He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Sams (Timothy) and Deborah McKee; two sisters, Vakle Burgin and Terrie Priest; two brothers, Russell Priest and Gilbert Priest; and six grandchildren, Lauren Harrod, Logan McKee, Savannah McKee, Chris Sams, Jessica Sams and Maggie Armendariz.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Hall and Sherrie Priest.
James was an Army veteran who spent over 40 years in the automotive industry, owning both Jim's Salvage and Auto Parts and Jim's Auto Sales. He loved racecars, fishing, boating and horseback riding.
He was entertained by Western movies and bird watching, and also enjoyed spending time with his dog Lady.
A service in celebration of James' life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Saturday with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in Salem, Indiana, at 11 a.m. Monday.
James' grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his siblings and Bud Hopper.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
