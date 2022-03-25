Graveside services for James Randal Weber, 63, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Monterey Cemetery. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

