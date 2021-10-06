No services are scheduled for James Robert "Jim" Grooms Jr. 61, husband of Martha Groom. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Grooms died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of James Grooms, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

