Dr. James R. Harrod, 82, a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, died of natural causes on April 16, 2020, at his home in Palm Springs, California. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Petaluma, California, at 3 p.m. on October 1, 2022.

Dr. Harrod is survived by his sons, Steven and Andrew; grandchildren, Stuart and Clara, his former wife Ann Snyder; and his civil partner Frankie DeLuna.

James Russell Harrod.jpg

James Russell Harrod
