Dr. James R. Harrod, 82, a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, died of natural causes on April 16, 2020, at his home in Palm Springs, California. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Petaluma, California, at 3 p.m. on October 1, 2022.
Dr. Harrod is survived by his sons, Steven and Andrew; grandchildren, Stuart and Clara, his former wife Ann Snyder; and his civil partner Frankie DeLuna.
He was preceded by his brother, Earl Thomas Harrod who passed in 1957; and his parents.
James Russell Harrod was born on August 29, 1937, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Russell Earl Harrod and Lela Marlowe Harrod. In his teenage years, he assisted at the family business of Bluebell Ice Cream and Harrod’s Confectionery on Bridge Street. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1955, began studies at the University of Kentucky, but then transferred and received a BA in German in 1959 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. After graduating, Dr. Harrod served four years as a 2nd Lieutenant with the U.S. Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam.
Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1963, Dr. Harrod entered the University of Kentucky School of Medicine in 1964 and graduated in 1968. After completing his residency at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, Dr. Harrod moved to San Jose, California, in 1972 and took a position at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
In 1980, Dr. Harrod took a position at Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California, and was a staff physician with East Bay Neonatology. In 1997, Dr. Harrod received a master’s in public health from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He retired from Children’s Hospital, Oakland, in 2001.
Dr. Harrod was a lifelong musician and became an accomplished pianist and organist at an early age. Dr. Harrod was active in the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of San Jose, and performed in productions of Trial by Jury, The Gondoliers, The Sorcerer and H.M.S. Pinafore in the 1970s. In retirement, he pursued his love of music by performing at recitals and serving as music and choir director at various Bay Area churches, including St. John’s Episcopal Church in Petaluma. He served several terms as the Dean of the Redwood Empire chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
A lifelong student of European languages including German, Spanish and French, Dr. Harrod traveled frequently to Europe where he took pride in speaking fluently with the local people. His warmth, intelligence, creativity and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would greatly enjoy receiving notes, cards and emails with anecdotes and stories of Dr. Harrod. Dr. Harrod lost all memorabilia in two successive house fires in California. Please send mail care of St. John’s Episcopal Church, below, or email to: harrodanalytics@gmail.com.
Those wishing to make a memorial gift in Dr. Harrod’s honor, are asked to consider St. John’s Episcopal Church, 40 5th St., Petaluma, CA 94952, and Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., San Francisco, CA 94108.
To plant a tree in memory of James Harrod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
