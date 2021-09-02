Services for James Rutland King, 87, husband of the late Teresa Renee Howell King, will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.  Cremation will follow the services. King died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of James King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription