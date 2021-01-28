James S. Hulette, 98, of Louisville passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Lewisburg, TN, in an assisted living facility. He was being cared for by his granddaughter Denise Werner and her family.
James was a WWII veteran having served in both the European and Pacific theatres. He was assigned to a hospital ship bringing wounded servicemen back to the states. After the war, he came back to Louisville and for many years he operated Jim’s Barbershop on Berry Boulevard.
James married Hazel Carson Embry in 1953 and had over 50 years together until her passing in 2007. They loved square dancing and travel trailer vacationing where they traveled to many parts of the country.
He was the eldest of six sons born to Justus Clay Hulette and Eva Allison Hulette of Franklin County, KY. Four brothers: Lyman, Garnett, Norris and Bomar preceded him in death. His other brother, Cecil survives along with many nieces and nephews.
