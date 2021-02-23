VERSAILLES — A graveside service for James Samuel Dunn, 54, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Midway Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Dunn died Feb. 16.

To plant a tree in memory of James Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

