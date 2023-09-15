Services for James Shirley Wilson, 78, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Wilson died Wednesday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Shaquille Leonard's return from injury gives the Colts' defense a jolt of energy
- History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
- Klopp says he couldn't guarantee Henderson playing time at Liverpool before move to Saudi Arabia
- Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein questionable to play vs. Cowboys because of groin injury
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
- F1 drivers ready for the heat and humidity in Singapore, where their drinking water is like hot tea
- When Cold War Kids hits the road, so does Nathan Willett's tennis racquet
- Women's World Cup winners maintain boycott of Spain's national team. Coach delays picking her squad
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown YMCA building could be demolished by end of year
- SJ Digs: What’s the current status at FCRJ?
- Woman allegedly admits to striking male with 'backpack full of heavy phones,' ashtray and can
- FCSO charges son who reportedly threatened father with knife
- FCSO: Man accused of rape was supposed to take teen to church
- Police: Convicted felon tried to toss firearm during chase
- Christopher Mattingly Bryan
- Wilburn named new county road leader
- Judge deems local murder suspect competent to stand trial
- Tevin Issiah Nickolas Lemke
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- City agrees to $20K settlement with Thompson (17)
- Guest columnist: The EPA's plan to break the electricity grid (11)
- Letter: SJ missed the mark by not reporting Trump indictment (9)
- Letter: Let's do something about gun violence (8)
- Ky. House Dems release employee-related bill proposals (6)
- Downtown YMCA building could be demolished by end of year (6)
- Guest columnist: School choice is the answer (6)
- Guest columnist: LGE-KU want you to pay for two new fossil fuel plants (6)
- John Arnett: Another sure bet (5)
- City, Thompson reach settlement agreement (5)
- Veno named chair of Ky. Press Assoc. News Editorial Division (5)
- Editorial: City employees must be protected from discrimination by elected leaders (4)
- Guest columnist: 'A successful Kentucky depends on a strong system of public education' (4)
- Letter: 'The climate movement needs you' (4)
- Letter: Writer against mail-in ballots (4)
- Guest columnist: 'Nobody has a monopoly on virtue or wisdom' (4)
- You Asked: How many citations have been issued since parking regulations were adopted? (4)
- Leonardwood sewer project leaves city holding the bag (4)
- Letter: Victors write history (3)
- Letter: An open letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell (3)
- Guest columnist: Lies and the Sierra Club (3)
- Coroner: FCRJ inmate died from multiple blunt force injuries (3)
- Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: Western Hills' McDonald starts football career off with a bang (3)
- Guest columnist: Beshear, Cameron both claim the moral high ground (3)
- Guest columnist: More for taxpayers means more for government (3)
- FPD: Inmate jumped from moving jail transport vehicle (3)
- FPD charges three with operating 'house of prostitution' (3)
- Letter: Elected Kentucky leaders deny evidence of human-caused climate change (3)
- Letter: Culture wars distract from the big issues (3)
- Guest columnist: America undone (2)
- Podcast gives Franklin County Schools another way to tell its story (2)
- Councill’s life a river of giving (2)
- Police locate more than 5 pounds of marijuana (2)
- Woman allegedly admits to striking male with 'backpack full of heavy phones,' ashtray and can (2)
- CARTOON: Kentucky's economy according to Beshear, Cameron (2)
- Number of planning commission appointees reduced from 11 to nine (2)
- Letter: Frankfort needs a safe haven baby box (2)
- Interstate 64 pursuit leads to numerous charges for Ohio man (2)
- Kentucky ramps up broadband investment (2)
- CARTOON: Lives they could have lived (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Religion will not rid itself of us' (2)
- Guest columnist: Reliable digital connectivity a lifeline for rural Kentuckians (2)
- CARTOON: Jimmy, here's your lost shaker of salt (2)
- Snyder elected to National Conference of State Legislatures post (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Comprehensive reproductive care must include access to abortion for all' (2)
- KSU to host first-ever 'Ag Roundup' Thursday (2)
- Guest columnist: Mills will make excellent lieutenant governor (2)
- Guest columnist: We can and will do better for Kentucky's kids (2)
- Annual 'Taste of the Trace' slated for Sept. 15 (1)
- Golf scramble to raise money for junior golf practice area at Juniper Hill (1)
- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event (1)
- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says (1)
- Groenwoldt receives outstanding teacher award for work with incarcerated youth (1)
- Presidential debate shows how GOP candidates are struggling to address concerns about climate change (1)
- K9 locates suspected drug trafficker hiding in bushes (1)
- Guest columnist: Do you know what your members of Congress are doing? (1)
- Former Frankfort Country Club golf pro Pete Doll honored with memorial at FCC (1)
- Guest columnists: 'Every child deserves access to nutritious food' (1)
- Swim with Purpose to host unveiling event next week (1)
- Editorial: Increase tourism by keeping visitors overnight (1)
- Simon House Spotlight: Homelessness has impact on inmate recidivism (1)
- Guest columnist: Enjoy the anticipation before the season begins (1)
- You Asked: Does anyone monitor seismic activity in Frankfort? (1)
- What downtown events are planned for the rest of 2023? (1)
- Bluegrass Skies: Moon or bust (1)
- Rev. Ron Moore Jr.: The Prince of Peace — Part three (1)
- Coen has high expectations for freshman receiver Shamar Porter (1)
- Eva Bramer (1)
- Guest columnist: Labor — without which — nothing (1)
- Hannah Brown: Get behind Swim with Purpose (1)
- You Asked: What services are performed by the Frankfort Public Works Department? (1)
- Simon House Spotlight: 'Homelessness and hopelessness are just one letter apart' (1)
- Sister charged after allegedly attempting to stab brother (1)
- CARTOON: A lost paradise (1)
- Letter: 'Humor will keep America psychologically healthy' (1)
- Pair charged after reportedly telling child to lie about abuse (1)
- CARTOON: Homelessness, hopelessness only one letter apart (1)
- Guest columnist: Supermajority's failing transparency record earns an 'F' (1)
- Editorial: Free school meals a huge benefit for FCS families (1)
- Kentucky State Fair Youth Country Ham Show Grand Champion ribbon goes to Franklin County 4H member (1)
- Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the globe (1)
- Flyers Care Project spreading the word about suicide prevention (1)
- Letter: 'Trump, DeSantis pledging vows of hate-filled revenge' (1)
- States and families wrestle over compassion in transgender youth care bans in Tennessee, Kentucky (1)
- Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: Franklin County's Dufour records 1,000 career kills in volleyball (1)
- Police: Teens had access to heroin, meth in mom's closet (1)
- Police, fire blotter (Sept. 6) (1)
- Letter: Special interest groups promote ecocide (1)
- PHOTO: Franklin County volleyball team qualifies for 2A state tournament (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.