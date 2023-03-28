James Stewart Morris, 82, Frankfort, died Monday, March 27 at his home after a long illness.

James Stewart Morris.jpeg

James Stewart Morris

A Frankfort native, he was the son of the late Glenn Elizabeth Stringer and James Coleman Morris. Jim was a member of the first graduating class at Franklin County High School. After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, he worked and eventually owned W.M.B. Engineers in Lexington, Kentucky, where he was employed for over 42 years.

To plant a tree in memory of James Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription