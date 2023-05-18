James Stilmon "Jimmy" Richardson, 78, husband of Barbara Richardson, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Born October 23, 1944, in Scott County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Robert F. "Buddy" Richardson and Edith Irene Anderson Richardson. Jimmy was a 1962 graduate of Scott County High School.
He worked for Kentucky Utilities for 38 years and retired as Midway District Superintendent in 2001. He was a lifelong farmer. Following his retirement from KU, Jimmy was very involved in the Scott County community, serving over the years as a member of many boards and organizations, including Scott United, Peoples Exchange Bank, and Georgetown and Scott County Planning and Zoning.
He was a former Chairman of the Scott County Conservation District. He received a Master Conservationist award. He was a member of Scott County Farm Bureau, and served terms as first and second vice president, and two terms as president. He was Doorkeeper of the State Senate during many annual sessions of the Kentucky General Assembly. Jimmy was also a faithful member of Saint Francis and John Catholic Parish.
Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Karsner Richardson; son, James Thomas Richardson, Frankfort; daughter, Leah Karsner Richardson (Steven) Stubbs, Georgetown; grandchildren, James Stilmon Richardson II, Allison Elizabeth Stubbs, Griffin Lee Stubbs, Karsen Joseph Stubbs; and nephew, Chad (Lacee) Karsner.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church, 604 E. Main St., Georgetown. Visitation will also be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Stewart Hughes, Jimmy Bevins, John Cooper, Les Jarvis, Tracy Hilander, Ricky Darnell, Terry Garrison, Chad Harpole, Chad Karsner, Taylor Oaken, Alan Jones, Ted Hall, Price Smith, Jim Carloss and David B. Glass.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504, or Scott County FFA Alumni, c/o Sam Newcomb, Treasurer, 1061 Crumbaugh Road, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jimmy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
