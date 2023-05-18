James Stilmon "Jimmy" Richardson, 78, husband of Barbara Richardson, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

James Stilmon ‘Jimmy’ Richardson

Born October 23, 1944, in Scott County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Robert F. "Buddy" Richardson and Edith Irene Anderson Richardson. Jimmy was a 1962 graduate of Scott County High School.

