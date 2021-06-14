James Thomas Graham, III, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021, at age of 43, surrounded by his family.

Graham, James Thomas III obit pic.jpg

James Thomas Graham, III

Graveside services will be held at Greenhill Cemetery on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Donald Jackson officiating.

Jamie, as he was affectionately known, was born on November 7, 1977, to Margo Elaine Galloway and James Thomas Graham, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie and Elizabeth Henderson and James and Catherine Graham, Sr.

He was a 1996 graduate of Franklin County High School. He was a baptized believer of Truth Baptist Church, Holmes Street. Jamie was a beloved member of the Frankfort Community.

He cut grass and maintained lawns for local households for more than twenty years under the instruction of Richard Hawkins. Jamie had a zest for life.

He enjoyed playing basketball, making new friends, listening to music, dancing, making people laugh, and borrowing other people's belongings.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted mother, Margo Elaine Galloway; father, James T. Graham, Jr. (Pam); stepfather, Bryan Galloway; sisters, Patricia Houghton, Carla Graham Carter, Kimberly Hicks, Kristie Graham, Cori (Charlie) Forte (Chattanooga, TN); aunt, Sarah Henderson; uncle, Javavich (Angela) Henderson (Terre Haute, IN); play brothers, Antawon and George Gipson; play mother, Elizabeth Matney; best friend, J.C. Tillman; and, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

